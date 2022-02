SHAFAQNA- The pilgrims’ walk towards Kadhimayn holy shrine continues.

A large number of pilgrims are walking towards Kadhimayn holy shrine to participate in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S) on Sunday.

Karbala and several other Iraqi provinces have declared Sunday an official holiday.

The ceremony is being held within a security, service and health plan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian