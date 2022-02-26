Ukraine’s fights Russian attacks, Kyiv still in Ukrainian hands

SHAFAQNA-Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day running but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was still in Ukrainian government hands and, Russia’s Interfax news agency said they had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol.

As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fled westwards towards the European Union, top Russian security official and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow’s military operations would be waged relentlessly until their goals were achieved.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tells Sky News it is the UK government’s view that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends “to invade the whole of Ukraine“. But he said Russia is “behind its hoped-for timetable” in the military action against its neighbour.

Ukrainian officials were not immediately available to comment on the fate of Melitopol and Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey cast doubt on the report, saying the city of some 150,000 people was still in Ukrainian hands.

Western intelligence sources say Russian forces have encountered far stronger Ukrainian resistance than they had expected and this was significantly slowing their advances since their invasion began on Thursday.

If the Interfax report about Melitopol, which cited Russia’s defence ministry, is confirmed, it would be the first significant population centre the Russians have seized.

Sources: reuters ,news.sky,