USA official: Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but major issues remain

SHAFAQNA- Nuclear talks with Iran have made significant progress and it’s in a better position, but added some major issues still remains, Senior US State Department official said. “There’s been significant progress over the last week or two. We have significantly narrowed the areas that still need to be resolved. And so, in that sense, there has been progress that has been moving towards a potential deal,” he said on Friday (25 Feb 2022). “So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time, it’s important to note that very serious issues remain.”

Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said Iran can resume production of highly enriched uranium “at any moment” if the US again pulls out of a nuclear deal with major powers. He was speaking as talks in Vienna on bringing Washington back into the 2015 agreement abandoned by former US President Donald Trump reach a critical stage.

Source: trtworld