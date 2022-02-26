UN’s Envoy: Seventh round of Syrian Constitutional talks to be held in March 2022

SHAFAQNA- Seventh round of Syrian constitutional talks will be held in March 2022, the UN’s peace envoy for Syria said on Friday. Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that talks among the 45-member committee would start on March 21 — but played down hopes of a breakthrough in what has been a drawn out process. The body is split three ways between the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society.

Mr Pedersen urged panellists to make compromises and work “expeditiously and continuously to produce results” to end Syria’s war, which grinds on and claims lives even as its front lines barely shift.

“It is plain that there is a stalemate, that there is acute suffering and that a political solution is the only way out,” said Mr Pedersen. “This requires a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process, which must be supported by constructive international diplomacy — however hard that is and especially right now.

Source: The National News