Expert in Russian affairs: There is no other way but negotiation

In an interview with Shafaqna, Ruhollah Modabber, an expert in Russian affairs, said about the Russia-Ukraine war: The Russian Federation had no plans to launch a direct operation or start a war with Ukraine, and there are many reasons for what happened, which was ordered by Vladimir Putin; First, NATO ignores Russia’s demands not to expand its borders under previous agreements.

Second, the West’s reluctance to pay attention to the proposed package of Russian security talks.Third, the intense escalation of tensions in the United States over the past few months and the attempt to place Russia in NATO, as well as the numerous military operations of the Ukrainian army over the past four days in the Donbass region.

Referring to the solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the expert replied: “The Russians have been proposing a solution for months and offered to provide security guarantees. But the argument is that the Ukrainian government did not accept, and in the past, according to the Minsk agreement and Steinmeier’s model, that the people of the Donbass region would determine their own destiny through elections. Unfortunately, Ukraine did not pay attention to this issue during the Zelensky era, and the fate of this region is in a haze of ambiguity.”

“At the moment, the Ukrainian government must accept to come to the negotiating table and give concessions to the Russian people and refrain from continuing to create tension. The United States should not allow the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to infiltrate the east in the area of ​​its commitments to the Russians in the final months of the Soviet Union, and should limit that sphere of influence to the east to escape tensions. The United States must also guarantee that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO,” he concluded.

Source: Shafaqna Persian