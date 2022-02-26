Imam Reza’s (A.S.) holy shrine: Boosting quality services for pilgrims in Nowrouz

SHAFAQNA- “In Nowrouz programs, we need to pay attention to boosting the efficiency of pilgrimage so that its epistemological manifestations in the improvement of pilgrims’ religious knowledge result in a ‘transcendental pilgrimage’”,, Hojjatul-Islam Ahmad Marvi said.

Speaking about the enhancement of services to pilgrims during New Year holidays, he noted: “The officials of the holy shrine must pursue the pilgrims’ problems through the city and provincial officials. Issues like accommodation, parking, public transport, etc. are among the pilgrims’ worries that should not be disregarded. Of course, thanks God, there is a very good cooperation among the provincial officials to resolve these issues.”

Hoj. Marvi also announced mid-term scheduling for the development of the pilgrim guesthouse in the holy shrine. “The holy shrine should be decorated for Nowrouz so that its properly creates liveliness among pilgrims”. Elsewhere, he emphasized on the full observation of health protocols and warned that they should not be taken frivolously.

The custodian of Imam Reza holy shrine also called on the managers to pave the way for materialization of ‘Jihad of Clarification’ as stressed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. “The background of activities in the holy shrine in the past century, and the extent of expansion, service and achievements after and before the 1979 Revolution should be clear and appropriately compared so that people have a better understanding of the post-Revolution achievements”.

He referred to Nowrouz holidays as an opportunity to focus on ‘Jihad of Clarification’, adding that the country’s great achievements in different areas should be clarified and explained “with a novel and creative look free from clichés”.

Source: Astan Quds Razavi