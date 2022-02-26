The al-Abbas’s (A.S.) holy shrine is covered in black in martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-The walls of the al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine are covered in black in martyrdom anniversary of Musa al-Kadhem (A.S.).

Banners of grief and sorrow were hang in the holy sanctuary recalling the hard impact of this sad event in the hearts of the members of the Mohammadian house (peace be upon them) and their lovers and followers.

The al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine, as usual in the martyrdom anniversaries of the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), prepared a mourning for this occasion, including lectures inside the holy shrine and unified mourning procession of the servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (A.S.).

The Hussayni rituals and processions department prepared a plan to receive the mourning processions coming to the holy shrines in Karbala, to extend the condolences to the Master of martyrs and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Kadhem (A.S.).

Source: alkafeel