Iranian FM says remaining issues of Vienna talks solvable

SHAFAQNA-Remaining issues in Vienna talks  are solvable and need the Western side realistic approach Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

In relevant remarks earlier on Saturday, an informed official with the Iranian foreign ministry rejected the rumors claiming that the US has set a deadline for Iran to make a final decision about the talks underway in Vienna.

Noting that such reports are fundamentally wrong, the official called on the people not to pay attention to rumors.

There are rumors in the social media which claim the US has set a deadline for Iran to make a final decision within two days or they will regard the Vienna talks as defeated.

Source: Irna

