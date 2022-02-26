February 26, 2022 | 8:44 PM

More than 23,000 Yemenis displaced since beginning of 2022:UN

SHAFAQNA-More than 23,000 Yemenis displaced since beginning of 2022, according to the United Nations .

“Over 23,000 people have been displaced since the start of the year, most of them in Hudaydah, Marib, Shabwah and Taiz governorates. They join more than four million men, women, and children who have been displaced across Yemen since the latest escalation got underway in 2015,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news briefing.

The UN spokesman warned that acute funding shortages are threatening the flow of humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemenis. Dujarric called on donors to make generous aid pledges during a planned donor conference for Yemen on March 16.

Source: Anadolu Agency 

