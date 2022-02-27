Saudi human rights activist receives death threats for criticizing crown prince

SHAFAQNA-Saudi human rights activist has said she has receives death threats and having her emails hacked.

Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, Alya Alhwaiti said she believes the regime of Saudi Arabia‘s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to take her “head off”. The 36-year-old, who in 2005 became the first woman to ride for her country at international level, said Riyadh is furious with her for publicly criticising the government as well as leading a campaign in support of the Al-Huwaitat tribe to which she belongs. Ms Alhwaiti said: “I have to tell the world. If you keep quiet, they keep threatening you.

Saudi human rights activist has frequently launched fierce criticism of the crown prince on social media and in TV interviews, particularly in the wake of the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in Saudi’s Istanbul consulate in 2018.

Ms Alhwaiti, who retired as a professional jockey in 2015, said she has also received death threats via social media, with users from Saudi Arabia telling her they will “put bullets” in her head. She believes the trolls threatening her are sending messages from a centre in Riyadh overseen by one of the crown prince’s inner circle.

Source: The Independent