Sheikh Ekrima Sabri’s call to attend Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid al-Mab’ath

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of Al-Aqsa Mosque called on the Palestinians to gather in this place on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, and asked the world to take a stand in support of Palestine.

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri said on Saturday: “It is the duty of Muslims to use this occasion to establish and offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, to participate in Dhikr circles and to attend classes that explain the story of the Ascension of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

On this occasion, he called on the Arab and Islamic countries to assume their responsibilities, intensify their efforts, and take their positions to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the religious shrines and endowment property in Palestine and in particular, the city of Quds.

Earlier in the day, Palestinians marched from the city of Haifa inside the 1948 Occupied Territories to the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, a number of residents of the city of Tamra moved inside the occupied Jerusalem to spend 3 days in Al-Aqsa Mosque and commemorate Eid al-Mab’ath.

Thousands of citizens responded to the call of on Friday by praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque and a large number of mosques in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The cities and towns of the West Bank and the Occupied Palestinian Territories of 1948 witnessed Palestinians marching towards the Al-Aqsa Square as part of a campaign called the “Fajr Akbar Call.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian