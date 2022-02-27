February 27, 2022 | 8:03 AM

West to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT system

SHAFAQNA-The US, EU, UK and Canada have pledged to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network.

The US and its European partners also said on Saturday they would impose curbs on Russia’s central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble and finance Moscow’s attacks.

“…we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies,” the Western allies said.

“We will implement these measures within the coming days,” according to a joint statement from the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Britain and the European Commission.

The allies said they committed to “ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) messaging system”.

They did not name the banks but an EU diplomat said some 70 percent of the Russian banking market would be affected.

The allies had initially shied away from such a move largely because of concern about the impact on their own economies.

Source: trtworld

