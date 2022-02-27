Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- In a significant shift, Germany on Saturday announced that it will send weapons to Ukraine.

In a shift from its longstanding policy of banning weapons exports to conflict zones, Berlin is opening up its Bundeswehr store, pledging to transfer 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

It also finally approved the deliveries of 400 anti-tank rocket launchers via the Netherlands to Ukraine on Saturday. The anti-tank launchers had been purchased by the Netherlands from Berlin, and The Hague had therefore required Germany’s green light to hand them to Kyiv.

Likewise, a weeks-long request from Estonia for the transfer to Ukraine of nine old Howitzers purchased from ex-communist East Germany won approval. Besides the weapons, 14 armoured vehicles will be handed over to Ukraine, and “will serve for the protection of personnel, possibly for evacuation purposes”, said a government source.

