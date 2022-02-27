Iranian FM: We are reviewing agreement text

SHAFAQNA- “A good and immediate agreement is available if there is the real will of the negotiating parties,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed while stating that we are seriously considering the text of the agreement.

Hussein Amir Abdullahian wrote on his Twitter account: “We are seriously examining the text of the agreement. Today I had a telephone conversation with Joseph Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief and the senior coordinator of the Vienna talks.”

“My colleague Ali Bagheri is also in contact and consultation with Mora. We are all trying to reach a good agreement. We have reflected our red lines to the west,” Amir Abdullahian added. He stressed: “If there is their real will, we are ready for a good and immediate agreement.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian