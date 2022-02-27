Pope Francis: Those who wage war forget humanity

SHAFAQNA- “Those who wage war forget humanity”, Pope Francis told people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the midday recitation of the Angelus prayer Feb. 27.

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”. Pope Francis has continued to personally express his concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to appeal for peace.

Pope Francis went on to say that “Those who wage war forget humanity: they do not start from the people; they do not look at the concrete life of the people, but put partisan interests and power in front of everything”.

“They rely on the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons which is the most distant from the will of God, and they distance themselves from the common people who want peace,” he said. He noted that, in every conflict, “ordinary people are the real victims who pay for the follies of war with their own skin.”

The previous evening, he phoned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Vatican press office confirmed the call Feb. 26 but provided no details.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he had thanked Pope Francis “for praying for peace in Ukraine and a cease-fire. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness.”

The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See tweeted, “The Holy Father expressed his deepest sorrow for the tragic events happening in our country.”

Speaking after the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis also remembered the Ukrainians in the bunkers and those fleeing the war, especially “the elderly, those seeking refuge in these hours, mothers fleeing with their children. They are our brothers and sisters for whom humanitarian corridors must be opened as a matter of urgency and who must be welcomed.”

