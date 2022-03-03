Diplomacy analyst: “Ukraine Crisis was a trap set by West for Russia”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert in public diplomacy and international affairs believes that, “The West has repeatedly tried to get Putin into a war as a pretext for future and to prepare global public opinion, so that if the Westerners take action against Russia, they will not be reprimanded by public opinion. Nevertheless, war is not the main tool of the West. The Westerners will impose sanctions on Russia and restrict the Russian economic activities and put pressure on certain individuals and confiscate their property and bank accounts.”

Professor MirGhasem Momeni, director of the Cheshmandaz Abrar Novin Institute for International Studies and an expert in public diplomacy and international affairs, told Shafaqna about the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“In my opinion, the Ukraine Crisis was a trap set by Europe and the United States for Russia to declare war on Ukraine, and as an absolute outcome, Russia will be sanctioned and the sanctions will be intensified later, and this will lead to domestic unrest inside Russia, and strengthening the various groups that have returned from Syria and Iraq and are currently located in different cities of Russia. In fact, the Americans want Russia to fall apart, the US wants Russia to be involved in Ukraine, and the West wants to impose heavy sanctions on Russia under the pretext of Ukraine. Therefore, the sanctions will paralyze the Russians.”

He predicted: “Ultimately, the Russians will seek a peace deal like Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, that is, Russia will push hard for Ukraine to agree to less stringent conditions; either two regions will join Russia, or autonomous republics will be formed inside Ukraine.”

“At the moment, preparations for the separation of the two republics have been made and the Russians have confirmed it, but the annexation to Russia has not been done,” Momeni explained “The Russians are assessing to see how strong and severe the European policies and strategies are. Is it merely in line with statements and general sanctions? Because Russia has been under sanctions for several years after the occupation of Crimea. Furthermore, it is worthy of notice that Russia is not interested in a long-term war at all. Russia is incapable of continuing and managing a long-term war, because of weakness in economic, political and social aspects, and consequently, Russia cannot ignore the Western policies.”

He added: “Putin wants to test Europe and the United States and find out if Biden can deal with him. Today, the US government is a very weak government and Biden does not possess the power and offensive capacity of Trump.”

Persian Version