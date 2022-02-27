SHAFAQNA-Over 43,000 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to border police data.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Thousands of them have already exited the country on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Dincu said Romania was capable of taking in half a million refugees. However, according to Romanian media reports, no initiative has yet been taken to build camps for the Ukrainian refugees.

That lack of government action has prompted many Romanians to form another Facebook group, United for Ukraine, where almost 50,000 people have offered to pay for Ukrainian asylum seekers’ flights or hotel expenses, or even provide them with places to sleep.

Source: Reuters , Al Jazeera