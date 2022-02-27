Ukraine & Russia agree to peace talks ‘without preconditions’

SHAFAQNA- Ukraine and Russia have agreed to hold talks‘without preconditions’, but Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country will “not give up a single inch of … territory”.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Belarusian counterpart, the Ukrainian leader said.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he said in a statement.

Source :aljazeera