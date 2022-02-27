February 27, 2022 | 8:16 PM

English
International Shia News Agency
Image default

Iran’s nuclear top negotiator returns to Vienna with clear agenda for deal

0

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s nuclear top negotiator returned to Vienna on Sunday evening following consultations in Tehran, as talks to revive nuclear deal reached a critical stage.

Ali Baqeri Kani returned to Vienna with a “clear agenda” to pursue the negotiations with the aim of solving problems in order to reach an agreement, IRNA reported.

The talks to restore the tattered accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.

Nournews website, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, pointed to a council meeting conclusion which stressed “the need to quickly resolve the remaining issues which are a matter of final agreement and dead end”.

“There are no time restrictions as the talks continue for a good agreement,” the news website added.

It did not name the sticking points, but the main remaining disputes appear to include the extent of sanctions rollback and questions about uranium traces allegedly found at several old sites.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed on Sunday that Tehran wants “politically-motivated” claims by UN watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped.

“We have answered the agency’s (IAEA) questions or politically-motivated claims … that we think were baseless. These dossiers should be closed,” Khatibzadeh said.

He also noted that Iran would not accept any deadline set by the West to resuscitate the JCPOA.

Source: irandaily

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iranian FM: We are reviewing agreement text

Related posts

Iranian FM: We are reviewing agreement text

asadian

Iranian FM says remaining issues of Vienna talks solvable

asadian

USA official: Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but major issues remain

asadian

Vienna Talks: Iran’s lead negotiator returns home for consultation

asadian

“Biden procrastinates because Congress may not accept outcome of JCPOA”: Iranian MP

asadian

Iranian FM: We continue negotiations seriously

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.