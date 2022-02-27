February 27, 2022 | 8:14 PM

Turkey: Orthodox community prays for peace in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Orthodox Christians in Turkiye’s southern Antalya province gathered on Sunday and prayed for peace in Ukraine.

The prayers were held at a church under the Russian-speaking Orthodox Believers Association in Alanya district, and Moscow Orthodox Priest Dmitri Bogatyr led the event.

“We invite all warring parties to peace. We do not want people to die,” he said, adding that the two countries had deep historical relations and peace should prevail so that innocent people would not suffer.

Constantine Sorkin, a Russian citizen, said he was deeply upset with the ongoing war. “I hope that a peace treaty is signed as soon as possible … We will be the same once there is peace. What matters is the unity and solidarity now,” he said.

Source: aa

India: Worshippers in Mosques, churches pray for peace in Ukraine

 

