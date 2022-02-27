EU, Canada close skies to Russian aircraft

SHAFAQNA-The European Union and Canada have moved to close their skies to all Russian aircraft.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the 27-country bloc will close its airspace, formalizing for the entire group of states what many member nations had already implemented.

Von der Leyen also said the EU would, for the first time, provide direct military aid to a country under attack, as it plans to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine. It also said it would ban some pro-Russian media outlets.

Also on Sunday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Canada’s move, which is effective immediately, in a tweet Sunday morning.

Russia has responded by banning commercial flights from the U.K., Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Source: CBC