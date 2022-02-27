Iraqi FM: Escalation of the conflict in Ukraine will cause an explosion in region

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister called for the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and negotiations, saying: “Otherwise, we will reach the situation of explosion and Iraq, Iran and the countries of the Gulf (Persian Gulf) are not far from the borders of this explosion.”

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Fouad Hussein referring to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on the Middle East, said: “We are very worried about this situation, if, God forbid, it turns into a big war, it will lead to a world war which will bring destruction in many parts of the world. This conflict may affect the Arab region, because Russia is a big country with a lot of interests in the region and a lot of influence, and the United States is a superpower that is in the region alongside the European Union.

He added: “If this war spreads, its fire will reach the region as well, which is why we want to resolve this conflict through dialogue and negotiations; Because otherwise we will reach the state of explosion and Iraq, Iran and the countries of the Gulf (Persian Gulf) are not far from the borders of this explosion. The solution to this problem is through dialogue and negotiation for the benefit of the region, of which Iraq is a part.”

Hussein continued: “It is not in the interest of the region to form a war, because the region and especially the Iraqis have witnessed various wars. In fact, we are the victims of continuous wars and three or four generations of Iraqis were born and raised in the war. These generations are victims of internal and external wars that have lasted for about 50 years in Iraq, and that is why we oppose war and violence.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian