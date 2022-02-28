More than 10 million pilgrims present in Kazemin on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazem (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Kadhimayn announced the successful holding of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S) with the presence of more than 10 million pilgrims.

Astan Quds Kadhimayn announced in a press conference this afternoon (Sunday) that this year’s pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S) on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the seventh Imam of Shia Muslims has been successful.

Astan Quds Kadhimayn, while emphasizing that it has tried to provide a suitable atmosphere to ensure the pilgrimage ceremony on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S), announced the number of pilgrims to his holy shrine to be more than 10 million and also thanked all government agencies and other institutions that contributed to the success of the ceremony.

Source: Shafaqna Persian