Shafaqna – Order in Economic Affairs / Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:282-283)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِذَا تَدَايَنتُم بِدَيْنٍ إِلَىٰ أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى فَاكْتُبُوهُ ۚ وَلْيَكْتُب بَّيْنَكُمْ كَاتِبٌ بِالْعَدْلِ ۚ وَلَا يَأْبَ كَاتِبٌ أَن يَكْتُبَ كَمَا عَلَّمَهُ اللَّهُ ۚ فَلْيَكْتُبْ وَلْيُمْلِلِ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ وَلْيَتَّقِ اللَّهَ رَبَّهُ وَلَا يَبْخَسْ مِنْهُ شَيْئًا ۚ فَإِن كَانَ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ سَفِيهًا أَوْ ضَعِيفًا أَوْ لَا يَسْتَطِيعُ أَن يُمِلَّ هُوَ فَلْيُمْلِلْ وَلِيُّهُ بِالْعَدْلِ ۚ وَاسْتَشْهِدُوا شَهِيدَيْنِ مِن رِّجَالِكُمْ ۖ فَإِن لَّمْ يَكُونَا رَجُلَيْنِ فَرَجُلٌ وَامْرَأَتَانِ مِمَّن تَرْضَوْنَ مِنَ الشُّهَدَاءِ أَن تَضِلَّ إِحْدَاهُمَا فَتُذَكِّرَ إِحْدَاهُمَا الْأُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَلَا يَأْبَ الشُّهَدَاءُ إِذَا مَا دُعُوا ۚ وَلَا تَسْأَمُوا أَن تَكْتُبُوهُ صَغِيرًا أَوْ كَبِيرًا إِلَىٰ أَجَلِهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَقْسَطُ عِندَ اللَّهِ وَأَقْوَمُ لِلشَّهَادَةِ وَأَدْنَىٰ أَلَّا تَرْتَابُوا ۖ إِلَّا أَن تَكُونَ تِجَارَةً حَاضِرَةً تُدِيرُونَهَا بَيْنَكُمْ فَلَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌ أَلَّا تَكْتُبُوهَا ۗ وَأَشْهِدُوا إِذَا تَبَايَعْتُمْ ۚ وَلَا يُضَارَّ كَاتِبٌ وَلَا شَهِيدٌ ۚ وَإِن تَفْعَلُوا فَإِنَّهُ فُسُوقٌ بِكُمْ ۗ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ ۖ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ اللَّهُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

2:282 O you who have believed, when you contract a debt for a stated term, write it down. And let a scribe write the debt contract between you justly. And the scribe should not refuse to write as Allah has taught him, so he must write (in gratitude to the blessings of his literacy). (Furthermore), let him (the debtor) who incurs the liability dictate. And let him fear Allah, his Lord, and not diminish anything of what he owes. But if the one who owes the debt (debtor) is of a poor understanding, or a minor, or is unable himself to dictate, then let his guardian dictate justly. And get two witnesses out of your own Muslim men. And if there are not two Muslim men (available), then a Muslim man and two Muslim women, such as you agree for witnesses. (And these two women must be witnesses together) so that if one of them (two women) errs, the other can remind her. And the witnesses should not refuse when they are called on (for evidence).

You should not become weary to write your debt contract with its term regardless the debt is small or big. A written record of the contract is more equitable in the sight of Allah, stronger as evidence, and more likely to prevent doubts between you. Except when it is an instant trade in which exchange is carried out immediately, then there is no sin on you if you do not write down; and (it is better) to take witnesses whenever you perform trade.

Let neither scribe nor witness suffer any harm (for writing and testifying the truth), but if you do (such harm), it would be wickedness in you. So be afraid of Allah; and Allah teaches you. And Allah is the All-Knower of each and everything.

Commentary:

The verse, which is the most extended verse of the Qur’an, states important rules about financial transactions to reduce potential disputes in society. A summary of the rules is as follows:

Write out the debt contract between the debtor and creditor

A third-party scribe must write the debt contract with full honesty

A scribe should not refuse to write

The debtor should dictate

The debtor should not diminish anything of what he owes to the creditor

If the debtor is of a lesser understanding, a minor, or is unable to dictate himself, then his guardian should dictate the debt contract

The guardian must also dictate with full honesty

Two Muslim men or one Muslim man and two Muslim women should serve as witnesses to the writing of the debt document

If the witnesses are composed of two men, they can each testify independently, but if they are one man and two women, the two women must testify together

The witnesses should not refuse when they are called on to testify

The debt contract should be written with its term regardless of the size of the debt, except in the case of an instant trade where the exchange is carried out immediately

It is better to have witnesses in the circumstances of an instant trade

Neither the scribe nor witnesses should suffer harm for writing the debt contract and testifying to the truth

The verse begins with “O you who have believed, when you contract a debt for a stated term, write it down.” A scribe must write the debt contract with full honesty to protect both parties against possible future disputes. Paying back debt is an obligation that one party, the debtor, owes to another party, the creditor. The obligation could be financial, such as trade, or non-financial, which takes place in bartering.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِذَا تَدَايَنتُم بِدَيْنٍ إِلَىٰ أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى فَاكْتُبُوهُ ۚ وَلْيَكْتُب بَّيْنَكُمْ كَاتِبٌ بِالْعَدْلِ ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

2:282 O you who have believed, when you contract a debt for a stated term, write it down. And let a scribe write (the debt contract) with honesty between you.

Some commentators and jurists suggest that writing the debt contract is necessary when there is either a lack of trust or possible future disputes between the two parties. This opinion is based on the interpretation of verse 2:283, which states, “If one of you trusts another, the one who has been trusted (the debtor) should fulfill his trust (pay his debt).” This implies that the two parties did not prepare a debt contract, or the creditor chose not to take a security deposit due to trust.

… فَإِنْ أَمِنَ بَعْضُكُم بَعْضًا فَلْيُؤَدِّ الَّذِي اؤْتُمِنَ أَمَانَتَهُ … ‎﴿٢٨٣﴾

2:283 … If one of you trusts another, the one who has been trusted (the debtor) should fulfill his trust (pay his debt).

The verse continues and states, “…and the scribe should not refuse to write as Allah has taught him, so he must write (in gratitude to the blessings of his literacy).” Furthermore, “The one who owes the debt (debtor) should dictate. And let him fear Allah, his Lord, and not diminish anything of what he owes.”

… وَلَا يَأْبَ كَاتِبٌ أَن يَكْتُبَ كَمَا عَلَّمَهُ اللَّهُ ۚ فَلْيَكْتُبْ وَلْيُمْلِلِ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ وَلْيَتَّقِ اللَّهَ رَبَّهُ وَلَا يَبْخَسْ مِنْهُ شَيْئًا ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

In the circumstances of “If the one who owes the debt (debtor) is of a poor understanding, or a minor, or is unable himself to dictate, then his guardian should dictate faithfully” while two Muslim men witness the debt contract:

… فَإِن كَانَ الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ الْحَقُّ سَفِيهًا أَوْ ضَعِيفًا أَوْ لَا يَسْتَطِيعُ أَن يُمِلَّ هُوَ فَلْيُمْلِلْ وَلِيُّهُ بِالْعَدْلِ ۚ وَاسْتَشْهِدُوا شَهِيدَيْنِ مِن رِّجَالِكُمْ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾

“And if two men are not (available), then (you should have) a man and two women as witnesses by mutual agreement. So that if one of them (two women) errs, the other can remind her. And the witnesses should not refuse when they are called on (for evidence).”

… وَاسْتَشْهِدُوا شَهِيدَيْنِ مِن رِّجَالِكُمْ ۖ فَإِن لَّمْ يَكُونَا رَجُلَيْنِ فَرَجُلٌ وَامْرَأَتَانِ مِمَّن تَرْضَوْنَ مِنَ الشُّهَدَاءِ أَن تَضِلَّ إِحْدَاهُمَا فَتُذَكِّرَ إِحْدَاهُمَا الْأُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَلَا يَأْبَ الشُّهَدَاءُ إِذَا مَا دُعُوا ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

“You should not become weary to write your debt contract with its term regardless of whether the amount of debt is small or big. A written record of the contract is more equitable in the sight of Allah, stronger as evidence, and more likely to prevent doubts between you.”

… وَلَا تَسْأَمُوا أَن تَكْتُبُوهُ صَغِيرًا أَوْ كَبِيرًا إِلَىٰ أَجَلِهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَقْسَطُ عِندَ اللَّهِ وَأَقْوَمُ لِلشَّهَادَةِ وَأَدْنَىٰ أَلَّا تَرْتَابُوا ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

Except when it is an instant trade in which exchange is carried out immediately, then there is no sin on you if you do not write it down; and (it is better) to take witnesses whenever you perform instant trade.

… إِلَّا أَن تَكُونَ تِجَارَةً حَاضِرَةً تُدِيرُونَهَا بَيْنَكُمْ فَلَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌ أَلَّا تَكْتُبُوهَا ۗ وَأَشْهِدُوا إِذَا تَبَايَعْتُمْ ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

Let neither scribe nor witness suffer any harm (for writing the debt contract and testifying the truth), but if you do (such harm), it would be wickedness in you. So be afraid of Allah; and Allah teaches you. And Allah is the All-Knower of each and everything.

… وَلَا يُضَارَّ كَاتِبٌ وَلَا شَهِيدٌ ۚ وَإِن تَفْعَلُوا فَإِنَّهُ فُسُوقٌ بِكُمْ ۗ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ ۖ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ اللَّهُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٨٢﴾‏

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:282 [يَا أَيُّهَا] O you [الَّذِينَ] who [آمَنُوا] believe [إِذَا] when [تَدَايَنتُم] you contract with one another [بِدَيْنٍ] any debt [إِلَىٰ] for [أَجَلٍ] a term [مُّسَمًّى] fixed, [فَاكْتُبُوهُ] then write it. [وَلْيَكْتُب] And let write [بَّيْنَكُمْ] between you [كَاتِبٌ] a scribe [بِالْعَدْلِ] in justice. [وَلَا] And not [يَأْبَ] should refuse [كَاتِبٌ] a scribe [أَن] that [يَكْتُبَ] he writes [كَمَا] as [عَلَّمَهُ] has taught him [اللَّهُ] Allah. [فَلْيَكْتُبْ] So let him write [وَلْيُمْلِلِ] and let dictate [الَّذِي] the one [عَلَيْهِ] on whom [الْحَقُّ] is the right [وَلْيَتَّقِ] and let him fear [اللَّهَ] Allah [رَبَّهُ] his Lord, [وَلَا] and let him not [يَبْخَسْ] diminish [مِنْهُ] from it [شَيْئًا] anything. [فَإِن] Then if [كَانَ] is [الَّذِي] the one [عَلَيْهِ] on him [الْحَقُّ] is the right [سَفِيهًا] of limited understanding, [أَوْ] or [ضَعِيفًا] weak, [أَوْ] or [لَا] not [يَسْتَطِيعُ] capable [أَن] that [يُمِلَّ] can dictate [هُوَ] he [فَلْيُمْلِلْ] then let dictate [وَلِيُّهُ] his guardian [بِالْعَدْلِ] with justice. [وَاسْتَشْهِدُوا] And call [شَهِيدَيْنِ] for evidence [مِن] among [رِّجَالِكُمْ] your men [فَإِن] And if [لَّمْ] not [يَكُونَا] there are [رَجُلَيْنِ] two men [فَرَجُلٌ] then one man [وَامْرَأَتَانِ] and two women [مِمَّن] of whom [تَرْضَوْنَ] you agree [مِنَ] of [الشُّهَدَاءِ] the witnesses. [أَن] so that if [تَضِلَّ] she errs [إِحْدَاهُمَا] one of the two, [فَتُذَكِّرَ] then will remind [إِحْدَاهُمَا] one of the two [الْأُخْرَىٰ] the other. [وَلَا] And not [يَأْبَ] should refuse [الشُّهَدَاءُ] the witnesses [إِذَا] when [مَا] that [دُعُوا] they are called. [وَلَا تَسْأَمُوا] And not be weary [أَن] that [تَكْتُبُوهُ] you write it – [صَغِيرًا] small [أَوْ] or [كَبِيرًا] large [إِلَىٰ] for [أَجَلِهِ] its term. [ذَٰلِكُمْ] That is more [أَقْسَطُ] just [عِندَ] near [اللَّهِ] Allah, [وَأَقْوَمُ] and more upright [لِلشَّهَادَةِ] for evidence [وَأَدْنَىٰ] and nearer [أَلَّا] that not [تَرْتَابُوا] you have doubt, [إِلَّا] except [أَن] that [تَكُونَ] be [تِجَارَةً] a transaction [حَاضِرَةً] present, [تُدِيرُونَهَا] you carry out [بَيْنَكُمْ] among you. [فَلَيْسَ] Then not [عَلَيْكُمْ] on you [جُنَاحٌ] any sin [أَلَّا] that not [تَكْتُبُوهَا] you write it. [وَأَشْهِدُوا] And take witness [إِذَا] when [تَبَايَعْتُمْ] you make commercial transaction. [وَلَا] And not [يُضَارَّ] should be harmed [كَاتِبٌ] the scribe [وَلَا] and not [شَهِيدٌ] the witness, [وَإِن] And if [تَفْعَلُوا] you do, [فَإِنَّهُ] then indeed it [فُسُوقٌ] is sinful conduct [بِكُمْ] for you. [وَاتَّقُوا] And fear [اللَّهَ] Allah. [وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ] And teaches [اللَّهُ] Allah. [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [بِكُلِّ] of every [شَيْءٍ] thing [عَلِيمٌ] is All-Knower.

Order in the Economic Affairs – Part 2

وَإِن كُنتُمْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ وَلَمْ تَجِدُوا كَاتِبًا فَرِهَانٌ مَّقْبُوضَةٌ ۖ فَإِنْ أَمِنَ بَعْضُكُم بَعْضًا فَلْيُؤَدِّ الَّذِي اؤْتُمِنَ أَمَانَتَهُ وَلْيَتَّقِ اللَّهَ رَبَّهُ ۗ وَلَا تَكْتُمُوا الشَّهَادَةَ ۚ وَمَن يَكْتُمْهَا فَإِنَّهُ آثِمٌ قَلْبُهُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٨٣﴾‏

2:283 And if you are on a journey and cannot find a scribe to write the debt contract, then (the creditor) should take a security deposit (from the debtor). If one of you trust the others, you can trade with him who you trust without writing the debt contract or taking a security deposit. Then the person who has been trusted must deliver his trust (his debt on time). And let him be careful (of his duty to) Allah, his Lord; and do not conceal testimony, and whoever conceals it, his heart is surely sinful; and Allah knows what you do.

Commentary:

In continuation of the preceding verse, verse 2:283 states additional rules:

If you are on a journey and cannot find a scribe, then (the creditor) should take a security deposit (from the debtor)

You can trade with whom you trust without writing the debt contract or taking a security deposit. The debtor should pay his debt to the creditor as he was trusted.

In general, do not conceal the truth, and whoever does, their hearts are surely sinful.

The verse begins, “if you are on a journey and cannot find a scribe, then (the creditor) should take a security deposit (from the debtor).

وَإِن كُنتُمْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ وَلَمْ تَجِدُوا كَاتِبًا فَرِهَانٌ مَّقْبُوضَةٌ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٣﴾‏

If one of you trusts the others, you can trade with him who you trust without writing the debt contract or taking a security deposit. The person who has been trusted must deliver his trust (paying back the debt on time).

… فَإِنْ أَمِنَ بَعْضُكُم بَعْضًا فَلْيُؤَدِّ الَّذِي اؤْتُمِنَ أَمَانَتَهُ … ‎﴿٢٨٣﴾‏

And let him (the debtor) be careful (of his duty to) Allah, his Lord; and do not conceal testimony, and whoever conceals it, his heart is surely sinful; and Allah knows what you do.

… وَلْيَتَّقِ اللَّهَ رَبَّهُ ۗ وَلَا تَكْتُمُوا الشَّهَادَةَ ۚ وَمَن يَكْتُمْهَا فَإِنَّهُ آثِمٌ قَلْبُهُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٨٣﴾‏

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:283 [وَإِن] And if [كُنتُمْ] you are [عَلَىٰ] on [سَفَرٍ] journey [وَلَمْ] and not [تَجِدُوا] you find [كَاتِبًا] a scribe, [فَرِهَانٌ] then pledge [مَّقْبُوضَةٌ] in hand. [فَإِنْ] But if [أَمِنَ] trusted [بَعْضُكُم] any of you [بَعْضًا] another, [فَلْيُؤَدِّ] then let fulfill [الَّذِي] one who [اؤْتُمِنَ] is trusted [أَمَانَتَهُ] his trust. [وَلْيَتَّقِ] And let him fear [اللَّهَ] Allah [رَبَّهُ] his Lord, [وَلَا تَكْتُمُوا] And do not you conceal [الشَّهَادَةَ] the evidence, [وَمَن] And who [يَكْتُمْهَا] conceals it [فَإِنَّهُ] surely, he [آثِمٌ] is sinful [قَلْبُهُ] his heart. [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [بِمَا] of what [تَعْمَلُونَ] you do [عَلِيمٌ] is All-Knower.