February 28, 2022 | 6:38 AM

Russia and Ukraine prepare for talks

0

SHAFAQNA-Russia and Ukraine prepare for talks as Russian forces are ‘continuing shelling in almost all directions’.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are due to begin on Monday morning near the Belarus border, reports TASS news agency.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the next 24 hours are “crucial”.

Ukraine’s military says Sunday was a “difficult time” for its troops and that Russian forces “continue shelling in almost all directions”.

Ukraine’s health ministry says 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Source :aljazeera

