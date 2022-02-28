Vienna draft deal ready: Spox

SHAFAQNA-A draft deal was prepared in Vienna and it needed to be probed by Iran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman also remarked on the situation with the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran, saying that Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagher Kani’s traveling back to Tehran was for consultations.

A draft deal has been prepared, Khatibzadeh said, which needed to be carefully reviewed by Tehran.

Some issues still remain and Bagheri has been given the required instructions on the talks with the other parties in the negotiations, Khatibzadeh noted.

He also said that the US and the Western participants have failed to make their political decision on three main issues.

The diplomat explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran has elaborated its red lines, logic, and reasons to the Western party and how they could solve them.

We are at a point now that we think Washington and Europe have no ambiguity about Iran’s red lines, Khatibzadeh underlined, adding that Iran expects them no to prolong decision making.

Source: irna