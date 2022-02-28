February 28, 2022 | 7:15 PM

English
International Shia News Agency
Image default

Journalist association warns of bias in Western Media coverage of Ukraine for racism

0

SHAFAQNA-A statement by the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association called out Western media outlets for ‘implicit and explicit bias’.

The organisation said it tracked examples of racist news coverage that ascribes more importance to some victims of war over others.

“This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalising tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America,” AMEJA said.

Source: aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks start in Belarus

 

Related posts

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks start in Belarus

asadian

Russia and Ukraine prepare for talks

asadian

EU, Canada close skies to Russian aircraft

asadian

Over 43,000 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania

asadian

Ukraine & Russia agree to hold peace talks ‘without preconditions’

asadian

Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.