Journalist association warns of bias in Western Media coverage of Ukraine for racism

SHAFAQNA-A statement by the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association called out Western media outlets for ‘implicit and explicit bias’.

The organisation said it tracked examples of racist news coverage that ascribes more importance to some victims of war over others.

“This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalising tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America,” AMEJA said.

Source: aljazeera

