Children return to Mecca, Medina Mosques after two years

SHAFAQNA-Children aged 7 and above are now allowed to enter the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for prayers after two years.

Only children who are vaccinated and can show proof of their inoculation on the Tawakkalna app can enter the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Prophet’s Mosque in Medina for prayers, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The state-owned Saudi Press Agency published photos of young children praying while adhering to preventive measures taken in place at the mosques.

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that children aged between 5 and 11 can start taking coronavirus vaccines to ensure their safety, as pupils returned to in-person classes earlier this year after 17 months.

Saudi Arabia had started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 in December last year, after the kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group in November.

Source: IQNA