Professor Ansarian: “Be’that” is beginning of divine mercy

SHAFAQNA- Professor Hussein Ansarian mentioned “intellectual movement”, “reforming of the heart” and “reforming of the soul” as the goals of the Be’that of the Prophet (PBUH) and stated: Mecca, according to the writings of historians and according to the verses of the Quran and narrations and part of the sermons of Nahj al-Balaghah, was immersed in all corruptions. Imam Ali (A.S) says in Nahj al-Balaghah: All the right disciplines were broken, polytheism along with three hundred and sixty lifeless idols dominated the minds, souls and hearts of the people, men and women were deviated in all aspects of life.

The Prophet (PBUH) suffered a lot of difficulties among the people of the age of ignorance, and after awakening their minds, after forcing people to think, after cutting people off from idols, he connected them with the Lord, created a spirit of worship among them, and healed their arrogance.

Professor Ansarian considered it important to remember the orders and recommendations of the Prophet (PBUH) for today and said: The Messenger of God (PBUH) advises the people: “Be faithful to your covenant, do not betray the trust, speak in a soft voice, avoid arrogance and greet each other, respect the rights of your neighbors, lower your desires, fall in love with the Hereafter and be afraid of the Day of Judgment.

Do not sever your relationship with God at any cost, understand the Quran. Do not swear at a Muslim for the rest of your life. My religion is not the religion of obscenity. Be afraid to obey the sinner. Be afraid to oppose a just Islamic state. Be afraid to deny the truth. Be afraid to admit lying. Remember God everywhere. Repent and apologize for every sin you have committed, and repent for your sins.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Professor Ansarian referred to the goals, message and philosophy of the Be’that of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and stated: “Be’that” is in fact a complement to the divine blessings and the beginning of divine mercy. It is stated in a hadith from the Imam az-Zaman (A.J): “God sent Muhammad (PBUH) to be a mercy for the worlds and to complete his blessings through his revelation.”

This prominent preacher enumerated the three goals of the Be’that of the Prophet (PBUH) and said: The greatest event in human history is the Be’that of the prophets of God. The divine prophets were sent to reform the three organs of human, because undoubtedly, the happiness of man in this world and in the hereafter and the distraction of this world and the hereafter depends on the goodness and corruption of the three members of “intellect, heart and soul”. Therefore, the first goal of the Be’that of the Prophet (PBUH) is “intellectual movement” and in other words, the reform of the intellect, the growth of human thought and putting his thought in the right path, Because man can, in the shadow of prophecy, reach a point in terms of thought that has only good thoughts and pure thoughts, and in his brain is a plan of goodness and purity.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian