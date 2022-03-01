March 1, 2022 | 6:29 AM

FM Spox to US: Iran ‘will not wait forever’over nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message, saying, “Iran is willing, but will not wait forever for the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.”

“US has already ‘walked away’ from JCPOA. We must make sure it won’t happen again,” Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Everyone has its own plan B, though US’ has proven hollow,” he added.”Blusters & bluffs have/will not work. Decisions do. A deal is at hand, if WH makes its mind,” he noted.”Iran is willing, but will not wait forever,” he noted.

