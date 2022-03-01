Russia sees Iran Deal within a week:Russia’s top diplomat

SHAFAQNA-Russia’s top diplomat at the Iran nuclear talks said there was a “very high probability” that Tehran and Washington will end their impasse over how to restore the 2015 atomic accord before the end of next week.

An agreement to revive the deal, which the US abandoned in 2018, would “almost for sure” be settled “next week or before the end of the next week,” Mikhail Ulyanov said on the sidelines of the talks in Vienna on Sunday, warning that last-minute “surprise or negative developments” could still scuttle the negotiations.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s lead negotiator in the Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear program, tweeted:”Indeed we had reasons to expect the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA to be successfully completed by the end of February. These expectations didn’t come true. Regrettable but not dramatic. It was a timeline, not the deadline. We still have time to finalise the talks in the days to come.”

Source: bloomberg