Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran supports ending war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- “Iran supports ending the war in Ukraine. We want the war to be ended there, but the solution to any crisis is only possible if the root cause is identified,” Iran’s Supreme leader expressed today.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the people of Iran and Muslims throughout the world in a live televised speech today (March 1, 2022) on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was appointed to prophethood.