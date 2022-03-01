March 1, 2022 | 8:12 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Lebanon: UN’s Special Coordinator Meets Lebanese Prime Minister

0
UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon Yoana Frontka met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati. After the meeting, the Yoana Frontka said: “Today, I visited Prime Minister Mikati to follow up on developments in Lebanon and to inform him of a session of the UN’s Security Council on March 17, in which I will present a report on Lebanon.”

She added: “In the meeting, we discussed the issue of elections, the negotiations that Lebanon is conducting with the International Monetary Fund, and internal preparations for elections in Lebanon, and the meeting was fruitful.”

Source: Middle East 24

Related posts

Lebanon: Daesh bomb plot targeting Shia religious centers thwarted

asadian

Israeli newspaper claimed: Road is paved to agreement on maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel

asadian

UN: Security Council to hold session on situation in Sheikh Jarrah

asadian

337 pieces of antiquities will be delivered to Iraq from Lebanon

asadian

Lebanon: Fake prophet arrested

asadian

Lebanon: Vatican’s Envoy criticizes politicians during visit to Beirut

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.