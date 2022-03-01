Lebanon: UN’s Special Coordinator Meets Lebanese Prime Minister

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon Yoana Frontka met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati. After the meeting, the Yoana Frontka said: “Today, I visited Prime Minister Mikati to follow up on developments in Lebanon and to inform him of a session of the UN’s Security Council on March 17, in which I will present a report on Lebanon.”

She added: “In the meeting, we discussed the issue of elections, the negotiations that Lebanon is conducting with the International Monetary Fund, and internal preparations for elections in Lebanon, and the meeting was fruitful.”

Source: Middle East 24