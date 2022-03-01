Iran declares strong opposition to use of chemical weapons

SHAFAQNA- Iran condemned the use of chemical weapons across the world in UN’s Security Council (UNSC) session on the situation in Syria. Expressing concern over the serious effects of politicizing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) on its credibility, Zahra Ershadi said the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should not be exploited for political purposes to help certain countries achieve their goals and that Syria has, over the last few years, experienced such efforts by some member states.

“Only by completely destroying the entire chemical weapons across the globe and by taking all necessary measures to ensure that such weapons are not created can we be sure that chemical weapons will no longer be used,” Ershadi stressed. The envoy said the goal has yet to be achieved since the United States, as the only member state in possession of such weapons, is not honoring its obligations regarding the extended deadline for the destruction of chemical weapons.

Ershadi added the other obstacle to the achievement of such a goal is the non-universality of the CWC, adding that the Israeli regime must join the convention immediately and without any conditions in order for the goal to be attained. The Western media and governments have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.

Source: irandaily