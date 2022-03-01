Bahrain: Fadeela Abdulrasoul released

SHAFAQNA- Authorities in Bahrain released Fadeela Abdulrasoul after 15 days in detention, but her husband, Sayed Radi Mousa Al-Alawi, and his brother, Sayed Jaafar, are still detained.

The Interior Ministry arrested citizen Fadeela, her husband and brother-in-law over charge of covering up a prisoner of conscience, Sayed Mahdmoud Al-Sayed, who the regime claimed had escaped the psychiatry before he was arrested.

Sayed Mahmoud Al-Sayed escaped the psychiatry and headed to his grandfather’s house. Meanwhile, the family said that he suffers a difficult mental health condition.

Source: Bahrain Mirror