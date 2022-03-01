March 1, 2022 | 8:09 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

The International Union of Muslim Scholars call for end of Russia-Ukraine War

0
end to Russia-Ukraine War

SHAFAQNA- The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged for an end to the Russian war in Ukraine. According to the statement, the union also called for a “serious dialogue to begin between the two sides based on neighbourly ties and common interests.” The IUMS said that it “rejects and condemns the trend of military expansion and the relentless pursuit of expansion and military hegemony.”

Meanwhile, the statement said that the IUMS “extends prayers and supplications for the displaced and follows up with great concern on the situation of all the displaced women, children and the elderly who escaped the conflict and left their homes.”

It called on all charities and humanitarian and international bodies in the Islamic world and elsewhere “to expedite the delivery of humanitarian, food and health assistance to our displaced brothers.” It pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself.”

The IUMS reiterated that “protecting and caring for any soul … is charity, and there is a great reward with God Almighty. Therefore, we call on health and medical organisations to do their duty towards the wounded and sick.” “We urgently call on countries that have good relations with both sides such as Turkey and Pakistan to carry out sincere and serious mediation efforts to immediately stop the devastating war.”

Source: IQNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE PREPARE FOR TALKS

PUTIN ORDERS NUCLEAR FORCES ON HIGH ALERT

WILL PUTIN’S GAMBLE ON UKRAINE PAY-OFF?

WEST TO REMOVE SELECTED RUSSIAN BANKS FROM SWIFT SYSTEM

Related posts

African Union condemn reports of racism at Ukraine’s borders

asadian

Journalist association warns Western media for ‘implicit and explicit bias’

asadian

Expert in Russian affairs: There is no other way but negotiation

asadian

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks start in Belarus

asadian

Russia and Ukraine prepare for talks

asadian

EU, Canada close skies to Russian aircraft

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.