New Zealand: Christchurch Mosque shooting survivor walks for peace

SHAFAQNA- One of the Christchurch mosque shootings survivor, Temel Atacocugu, began a 350 kilometre walk to Christchurch in the name of peace. Atacocugu is raising money for Gumboot Friday, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children on his walk. People can donate to his Givealittle page Temel’s Walk for Peace. Atacocugu began his ‘Walk for Peace’ from Dunedin today – March, with his walk expected to take two weeks.

Christchurch Mosque shootings survivor Temel Ataçocuğu is still healing three years after the mass shootings on March 15, 2019, which killed 51 people and injured 40. Mr Ataçocuğu took nine bullets and survived the day buried under people killed by the terrorist.

He said he had timed the walk and planned to arrive at the Al-Noor Mosque on March 15, 2022, the third anniversary of the senseless attack. He told SBS Turkish he had undergone 10 major surgeries and countless smaller procedures since that horrific day.

Source: 1News.co , SBS Turkish