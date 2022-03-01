African Union condemn reports of racism at Ukraine’s borders

SHAFAQNA-The African Union condemned reports of racism against Africans stranded at Ukraine’s borders.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach (of) international law,” Senegal’s President Macky Sall and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a joint statement.

Africans who had been living in Ukraine say they were stuck for days at crossings into neighboring European Union countries, huddling in the cold without food or shelter, held up by Ukrainian authorities who pushed them to the ends of long lines and even beat them, while letting Ukrainians through.

Nigeria has described the reactions of Ukrainian police at the borders against its citizens fleeing the country as extremely disheartening.

FRANCE 24 spoke to several students on Sunday at Lviv train station in western Ukraine who said they were turned back by Ukrainian border guards while attempting to cross into Poland.

“They stopped us at the border and told us that Blacks were not allowed. But we could see White people going through,” said Moustapha Bagui Sylla, a student from Guinea. He said he fled his university residence in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as soon as the bombing began.

Like thousands of Ukrainian civilians scrambling for the border, the young Guinean said he walked for hours in freezing temperatures heading for the Polish frontier village of Medyka – only to be ordered to turn back.

At least 660,000 people have fled Ukraine in the five days following the start of Russia’s invasion, the United Nations refugee agency U.N.H.C.R. said. Most are Ukrainians, but some are students or migrant workers from Africa, Asia and other regions who are also desperate to escape.

Source: Anadolu Agency, France24, The New York Times