Shariatinejad further noted: “Special programs of the day of Mab’ath began by religious lecture of Hoj. Mohammad Javad Haj Aliakbari, provisional Friday prayer leader of Tehran, and continued by pilgrimage supplication of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) read by renowned national panegyrist of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Ali Malaekeh. The ceremonies came to end following Isha prayers in Imam Khomeini portico by religious lecture of Hoj. Masoud Ali and eulogy recitations of Hossein Taheri and Mohammad Reza Taheri”.

Mab’ath marks the auspicious occasion on which Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was chosen as God’s messenger. Muslims in Iran and across the globe hold celebrations to commemorate this day. People also distribute sweets and congratulate each other on the streets and in previously-decorated shrines and mosques.

It is worth mentioning that, special programs of Mab’ath anniversary at Imam Khomeini portico went live on air thanks to the cooperation between IRIB and Audiovisual Management Office of xx.

Source: Globe Razavi