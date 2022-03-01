March 1, 2022 | 9:54 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

US secretary of state questions Russia’s place on UN Human Rights

SHAFAQNA-Condemning Moscow’s “premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine” for violating international law, the US secretary of state questions Russia’s place on UN Human Rights.

“Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings,” the top U.S. diplomat said in a speech delivered virtually to the United Nations Human Rights Council. “They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing this every day, across Ukraine.”

Blinken said more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far to neighboring NATO member states to seek refuge. Ukraine, which is not a member of the NATO military alliance, is bordered by four NATO countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

During his speech, Blinken also questioned whether Russia should be removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“One can reasonably ask whether a U.N. member state that tries to take over another U.N. member state — while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering — should be allowed to remain on this council,” Blinken said.

Source :cnbc

