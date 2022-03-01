SHAFAQNA- The Vatican is ready to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine , Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to the Cardinal Secretary of State.

Speaking to four Italian newspaper journalists, Cardinal Parolin warned that the spread of the Ukrainian conflict into the rest of Europe would be a “gigantic catastrophe,” the prospect of which makes one shudder.

Cardinal Parolin called for the avoidance of any military escalation, an end to the violence, and the opening of peace talks, insisting “it is never too late” for negotiation. He said the Holy See is “ready to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.”

Cardinal Parolin said, “there is a need to avoid any escalation, stop the clashes and negotiate.” He also expressed concern about the “possible return to ‘a new cold war with two opposing blocs.’” Such a “disturbing scenario,” the Cardinal said, “goes against the culture of fraternity that Pope Francis proposes as the only way to build a just, solidarity-based and peaceful world.”

