Syrian FM: Human Rights Council become Western countries tool against independent countries

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad said today (Tuesday) that the political decisions of the Human Rights Council open the way for the intervention of the occupying countries and supporters of terrorism.

Miqdad said the Human Rights Council was a tool for Western countries to exploit other countries to continue their interventions and aggressions with the help of the label of human rights violations.

“Western countries have imposed dual approaches to human rights by insisting on the use of the Human Rights Council as a tool,” he added.

He went on to emphasize constructive dialogue to respect the privacy of countries and their cultural and civilizational diversity, saying that the human rights organization was established on the basis of dialogue.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

