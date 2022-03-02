March 2, 2022 | 3:59 PM

Russia’s army claims Kherson in Ukraine captured

Russia’s army claims Kherson captured

SHAFAQNA-Russian military claims to have taken control of Kherson, in Ukraine’s south.
Local authorities deny Kherson has fallen, but say Russian troops have encircled the city.
Deaths mount as Russian strikes pound several cities including the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
US President Joe Biden says Washington will ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays “a heavy price” for the invasion.
Miles-long Russian military convoy continues its advance on Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Moscow is aiming to “erase” Ukraine.

