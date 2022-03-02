March 2, 2022 | 3:58 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey has no plans to impose sanctions against Russia

SHAFAQNA-After Vladimir Putin’s recent invasion of Ukraine, countries across the globe have imposed an unprecedented array of economic and other sanctions on Russia.Turkey’s foreign minister said that the nation has no intention of joining international sanctions against Russia.

“As a principle, we didn’t participate in such sanctions in a general sense. We have no intention of joining in these sanctions, either,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Turkish TV news channel Haberturk.

Since Russia’s war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

On Monday, one Russian ruble traded at 111.52 per dollar at 0830GMT after recently falling as much as 40% to 118.6 per dollar, hitting a new record low.

Touching on the Montreux Convention, a 1936 accord on the governing of the Turkish Straits, Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent official notifications about its position on the matter to the countries involved in the war.

He added that Russia had accepted when Turkiye asked Russia to withdraw its request for warships not registered in its Black Sea fleet to pass through the Straits.

Source: aa

