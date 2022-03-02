France’s Highest Court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille

SHAFAQNA-France’s highest court on Wednesday upheld a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in courtrooms in the north.

The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30 year old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer, who had challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille, northern France, banning religious and political markers in courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

“By requiring members to wear court robes without any distinctive sign, the Bar Council helps to ensure equality between lawyers and, through this, equality between litigants,” the Court of Cassation’s ruling said.

Banning the wearing of religious symbols “does not constitute discrimination,” it added.

Source : reuters