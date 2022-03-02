Collective mourning during the COVID-19 pandemic

SHAFAQNA-One of the most thought-provoking implications of the coronavirus pandemic is the transformation of previously ‘social’ mourning rituals into ‘medical[AM1] ’ ones. In fact, mourning, as an extrinsic instrument for expressing the pain of loss, has collapsed in a way concurrently with the exponential growth of the rate and process of this pandemic.

It is as if the mourning has turned from a conventional matter into an institutional ritual. Once, sociologists such as Norbert Elias had written that in the new age, man will be sent to the cold, soulless, and specialized atmosphere of the hospitals to face death completely alone, far from the ancient rituals of dying –in which all of the kin would gather around the dead.

Yet, the present text is attempting to show how the hospitals, with their predominantly medical outlook, have transformed death in its content and form, but have not brought about any change in the relations between the grieving individuals in their mourning rituals. However, this association of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with death, has brought fundamental changes to a social affair which is the concept of mourning.

Thinking about death and dying are among the inseparable affairs that exist in our lives during the age of pandemics, and this is observable in Iranian society as well. The numbers of humans that have suffered, recovered, and passed away from the coronavirus in the country indicate that a great portion of the population is dealing with the concept of death in their daily lives. Our society has been confronting this pandemic for nearly two years.

Mourning qua the collective is one of the practices that emerges coincidentally with the death of humans. Through mourning, the survivors, in light of a network of relationships and collective and group supports, try to develop conditions under which the grieving mourners can be recovered and returned to their daily lives.

Now, mourning has also slipped into the lap of medical regulations that are accurately met through a predetermined ritual, which is in some ways apocalyptic, from the moment the patient dies on the hospital bed to his burial. The fictional Ivan Ilych died alone in his bedroom away from everybody else, but the humans that die in the age of pandemic, are both alone in their death and in their funeral, the latter of which is carried out according to the regulated rites of hygiene unaffected by the contamination of the deceased’s body.

Source : irandaily