Ukraine asks Pope to talk to Putin

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine urged the Pope Francis to talk with Vladimir Putin about humanitarian corridors for Civilians.

The announcement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on live TV on Wednesday as the war enters its seventh day. She added: “I hope the conversation (between Putin and the Pope) will take place.”

Ukraine is facing problems distributing medicines to pharmacies and hospitals due to the Russian invasion and wants to establish a humanitarian corridor for them, Health Minister Oleh Lyashko says.

Lyashko also raised the issue of supplying medical oxygen to coronavirus patients, but added that there were still enough stocks for the moment.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that more than 2,000 civilians have died during the first week of the war, though independent confirmation is not possible.

The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine in search of safety in other countries.

Russia expects Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus for the next round of talks on Thursday morning, when a ceasefire is set to be discussed, Russian news agencies has cited Moscow’s negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying.

The first round of talks on the Belarusian border on Monday ended with no agreement except to keep talking.

Source: GB News , AlJazeera