Turkey, Jordan agree to work together on voluntary return of Syrian refugees

SHAFAQNA- Turkey and Jordan have agreed to work together on the voluntary return of Syrian refugees living in those countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the capital, Ankara, this week, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, reiterated the agreement to cooperate in the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Cavusoglu expressed Turkey’s aim to “host a conference on the ministerial level on this issue” of the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, adding that “We will continue our cooperation with international institutions such as the United Nations and the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation.”

Underlining that bilateral ties with Jordan are strong, Çavuşoğlu said that both countries share several regional challenges and that they have similar views on these issues.

Now, Turkey hosts nearly 3.8 million Syrian migrants, more than any country in the world. The country engaged in building briquette houses for Syrians and enhancing conditions in the safe zones created through counterterrorism operations to facilitate the return of volunteers. Jordan is also hosting around 1.3 million Syrian refugees.

Source: Middle East Monitor , Daily Sabah