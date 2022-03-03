Germany: Cologne’s Cardinal offers resignation over children abuse by Catholic priests

SHAFAQNA- The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis after facing criticism sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests. An 800-page report into the abuse cases in the archdiocese between 1975 and 2018 found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims mostly under the age of 14.

Woelki had taken a break from his duties as head of the largest diocese in the world’s richest Catholic Church in September due to the criticism over the scandal. The pope has yet to comment on whether he to will accept the resignation.

In a letter on Wednesday he acknowledged “the omissions, the mistakes and the guilt in my life”, adding: “I am sorry that this is such a trying time for many in our church. And I know and it hurts me that I too am responsible for this situation.”

He asked Catholics in Cologne to “give me – no, give us – another chance” while Pope Francis decides his future. Last year the pope ordered two investigators to Cologne and, afterwards, said Cardinal Woelki had contributed “considerably” to a “crisis of confidence” in the archdiocese.