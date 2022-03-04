Qatar: Hawk and camel festival

SHAFAQNA- Qatari authorities are to save the ecosystem and national traditions of this country by holding special native animal festivals.

Qatari Authorities have taken considerable steps to save the ecosystem and raise awareness regarding this issue by reviving coastal forests of this country along side of holding special native animal festivals.

Flying with the hunting hawks

The International festival of Qatar Hawk and Hunt which is held in cold months attracts many different participants each year. The Hunter Association which was established in 2008 to serve hawk breeders is holding this festival.

“We have many projects, among them hawk gene project is the most important. We have also started a campaign to free hawks in nature. This is the outstanding human heritage of Qatar so we are going to save it.” Says Ali Ibn Khatam Almahshadi, preseident of the association.

Beautiful hawks’ life span may reach to 22 years. They only compete up to four years but are respected toward the end of their lives. Agility, skillfulness and beauty are criterions of the winner in hawks competition, and the prize includes cash as well as special desert racing vehicle.

Hawk breeders ,if needed, may also take their favourite bird to Hawks medical center in the city called Sogh Vaghif hawks medical center which is equipped with new technologies such as endoscopy and radiology.

Saving and reviving coastal habitats

One of Qatar’s goals is to save and prevent the extinction of especies in order to reach a stable future. This country has a number of natural habitats which host many diffetent plants birds and animals.

Seif Ali Alhajari, a Qatari enviromental activist sho did alot to revive coastal forests says: ” This forest has given a specical beauty to the area and removing the carbon deoxide produces good amounts of oxygen. There are lots of animals in here such as foxes, birds and insects. There is also a various marine life around this forest.”

He believes suitable technologies should be found for this country. He also emphasizes on educating the new generation as well as correct policies and believes this education should be changed to moral values and behavioral habits.

But meantime there are some who believe hunting birds like hawk and the saker falcon are among the species in danger of extinction and hunting them is a subject to the Convention on the Prohibition of International Trade of animal and plant species. These birds have a prominent role to save the ecosystem balance and are usually placed at the top of the food pyramid chain, and are also known as the controllers of the vermin.

It is worth noting that smuggling and hunting these birds in Iran, has caused disorder and disturbed the ecosystem of natiobal parks and protected enviroments. Each year many of these birds are smuggled to countries which are members of the Cooperation Council.

The most beautiful camel competition

Camels are no longer considered a means of travelling, but they have special place in the culture of some countries including Qatar and are constantly seen in different traditional ceremonies. One of these ceremonies is the competition of choosing the most beautiful camel.

Judging criterions includes: the color and clarity of skin, appropriateness of head and body size, lips and lashes size, the form and size of neck and hump.

The cash prize valueo of these competitions is about 50 thousand Euros. So winning is important and camels that win will have a high price, special saddle and are supported and cared alot. But the festival holders in Qatar emphasize on the main purpose of this festival which is transfering culture and the tradition of their ancestors rather than merely business and prize.

Source: Middle East News